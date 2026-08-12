A deep dive into where Dannelle and Harry stand after he rejected her on Let’s Marry Harry

Well, that’s that! Dannelle was savagely rejected just before her potential wedding on Let’s Marry Harry. Jowsey decided to tie the knot with Amber Mozo, after he had to make the tough decision of which girl he’d like to keep in his life forever, so where do they stand?

Well, we know that (spoiler alert!) Harry and Amber are no longer together, and that Dannelle wasn’t picked, but she didn’t think he’d choose either of them. It was only later that she realised he was actually getting married to Amber, as she worked it out by herself.

Her friends and family happened to be staying at the same hotel as all of Amber’s family. She explained: “It was pretty easy to figure out that everyone was on their way to the wedding. I didn’t sleep that whole night. I was up till 4:00 a.m.” Bless her!

Dannelle admitted that “once real feelings got involved, it became way more emotionally intense than I ever expected.” She also claimed she didn’t seem to care that Harry slept with Amber, but was almost blindsided when it came to thinking he wouldn’t choose Amber.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dannelle Davidson 💕 (@dannelle_davidson)

Interestingly, Dannelle and Harry don’t follow each other on Instagram, but she is friends with Emma, who now sees Harry as “like a brother.” To be fair, if someone left you standing there in a wedding dress and didn’t marry you, would you ever truly forgive them?!

“I love Dannelle’s tenderness and how sweet she is,” Harry said, reflecting on the feeling of safety she provided. Up to the end, Dannelle was convinced Harry would pick her. “I felt so sure in our connection, I couldn’t wrap my head around anything else,” she told Tudum.

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