Everything Amber Mozo has been up to since getting married on Let’s Marry Harry

Since Let’s Marry Harry filming wrapped in the summer of 2025, Amber Mozo has truly been living her best life. So, here’s everything Amber has been up to since getting married on Let’s Marry Harry.

Filming wrapped last year in 2025, so she’s had almost an entire year out of the spotlight after marrying Harry Jowsey. The photographer has been jet-setting around the world and recharging in her home state of Hawaii since the show ended.

She posted an Instagram story at the beginning of the year saying: “Going into 2026 like: Choose people that choose you and let everyone else be.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AMBER MOZO (@ambermozo)

In February, she posted to the same story saying: “The side quests have been major the last six months. Enough character development, I’m ready to float in the ocean and not have anyone speak to me for a min.” Wow. So it sounds like she’s dropping hints about how she found the entire Let’s Marry Harry experience.

According to her socials, she spent most of the beginning of the year in Hawaii surfing, hanging with friends, working out, and just chilling.

In April, she announced that she was leaving Hawaii, saying: “last 10 days before I leave the islands for a couple of months.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AMBER MOZO (@ambermozo)

Amber has been super busy on holiday this summer too. She spent a few weeks in Bali, Indonesia with friends partying, lounging by the beach, and soaking up the sunshine.

She then, of course, had to have a Euro summer and went to Ibiza and Barcelona in Spain for a few weeks.

So, after getting married to Harry last year, Amber has had quite the few months of fun. She’s definitely needed the time to recharge after the whirlwind of being on Let’s Marry Harry and getting married.

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