Here’s when Let’s Marry Harry was filmed, because Jowsey was dating another girl last year

Harry Jowsey has been trying to find a wife for a while now, but when he filmed Let’s Marry Harry, he was literally engaged to 20 girls. In March 2025, he was apparently dating Lucy Hale, so all of the timings are really confusing. So, when was the show filmed?!

When was Let’s Marry Harry filmed?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harry Jowsey (@harryjowsey)

It’s believed Let’s Marry Harry was filmed in Los Angeles in summer 2025, after he stopped dating Lucy Hale, which was never official. The show was announced by Netflix in mid-2025, and dating shows like this are usually filmed around six to 12 months before.

According to Reality Steve, filming also wrapped at the end of last year. He said on his Boyfriend Material podcast: “I’m grateful I made so many mistakes to learn from [so I could] become the best version of myself. When I started, I was like, ‘I’m not doing any of that.'”

“I want everyone to [leave] this with the best feeling ever.’ I understand the criticism, and I’d probably join them. But if they see the show, they might have a different [take],” he added, claiming the show helped him become “better at communicating my feelings.”

Another weird thing is that Harry was sharing videos with Anna Paul in January 2026. However, they both claimed they were good friends and have never even kissed. But whoever ended up getting married to Harry probably wasn’t too happy about them hanging out.

*** Spoilers below ***

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Harry apparently split from his wife months ago

The girl who Harry ends up marrying apparently didn’t remain in a relationship with him. Apparently, they broke up earlier this year, which makes sense when it comes to the timeline of Harry making videos with OnlyFans star Anna Paul, despite them being friends.

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