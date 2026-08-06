Some have won over $1 million, so who are The Challenge season 42’s wealthiest cast members?

The Challenge: Cutthroat season 42 has just premiered, and now we’re watching the 24 contestants battle it out for the $500,000 prize. We’re insanely curious, so who are the wealthiest people on season 42 of The Challenge?

CT Tamburello – $1.5 million

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CT (@_famous4nothing)

CT is the richest on season 42 of The Challenge, with an estimated net worth of $1.5 million. From The Challenge alone, CT has raked in an impressive $1,375,000 in prize winnings. Despite not having the most Challenge wins, CT has won the most money from the series.

When he’s not competing on The Challenge, CT earns income through real estate investments.

Cara Maria Sorbello – $1.5 million

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cara Maria (@misscaramaria)

Cara Maria has won a total of $627,250 in prize money from The Challenge. Besides The Challenge, she has a wide range of other sources of income.

Her income outside of prize money comes primarily through Instagram sponsorships and brand deals. She has 556K followers on Instagram and frequently posts about various collabs, partnerships, and tours.

She also sells hair feathers on Etsy in a collaboration with Finch Finery, a woman-owned small business. Cara Maria first announced the collab back in December 2025, and they currently retail for $55. “These limited-edition pieces bring a touch of nature and a dash of Cara’s fearless flair to any look,” reads the Etsy description for the ear wrap.

Johnny ‘Bananas’ Devenanzio – $500,000

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Johnny Bananas (@johnnybananas)

Johnny Bananas’ estimated net worth is around $500,000. He has the most Challenge wins of any competitor, and has taken home around $1,200,000 in prize money earnings.

He hosts his own podcast, “Death, Taxes, and Bananas”, which covers The Challenge, reality TV, and pop culture. It’s estimated he makes around $50,000 to $200,000 from it.

In 2025, he opened his own Rumble Boxing gym in Boca Raton, Florida.

The Challenge isn’t his only reality TV experience. He’s competed on House of Villains and The Traitors, both of which involve prize money. Bananas also hosted NBC’s 1st Look from 2018-2023.

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