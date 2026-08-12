Dannelle shares how she felt about Amber sleeping with Harry, and it’s not what you’d expect

Dannelle and Harry had a close emotional connection on Let’s Marry Harry, and has now broken her silence on how she felt about Amber and Harry sleeping together secretly. He told the girls it hadn’t happened, but somehow, Dannelle isn’t reacting how I thought she would.

She has now said she “honestly could care less” about Harry and Amber secretly hooking up. “We were all doing our own thing. It was a sisterhood in there. We all were very understanding of each other…If that were me, he better not tell anybody my business!” she said.

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As for Dannelle and Harry making out in the closet, he claims s*x sounds were edited in which did not happen. “Early on, when you see Dannelle and I go into the closet on her birthday, we were just strictly making out. We were just making out,” he reiterated.

“I don’t know where they pulled that audio from, or who that was in that audio, but it was certainly not us,” Harry added. “It’s a TV show and every three days is one episode, so of course they’re going to put the crazy stuff in there. They needed a big cliffhanger on the end.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dannelle Davidson 💕 (@dannelle_davidson)

“[It was there] to keep you hooked, to keep you watching. Again, the greatness of TV to make something seem a little more exaggerated than they actually are. Yeah, we were literally just kissing in the closet in the early episodes. Hope that clears it up a little bit.”

Dannelle also spoke out on the moment, saying on TikTok, “The birthday scene is funny to me. Of course, it looked like we were maybe getting a little hot and heavy in the closet. We were making out, and I enjoyed it. It was my birthday. Sue me.”

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