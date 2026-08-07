Harry Jowsey reveals why he lied about sleeping with Amber on Let’s Marry Harry

It was hella awkward when Harry Jowsey slept with Amber Mozo but then lied about it on Let’s Marry Harry. I mean, it was glaringly obvious. But anyway, he’s now spoken out on that shocking moment, and actually the reason he lied is weirdly sort of… sweet?

Amber asked him to keep their intimate moment private, which is why Harry said they never slept together. You could hear from the audio alone that they were sleeping together in the shower, with Amber overheard saying, “You gotta drive it before you buy it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harry Jowsey (@harryjowsey)

“You know, that’s a difficult one, and I think I was doing a lot of mental gymnastics with that because Amber did ask me to not say anything. So I didn’t want to upset her by telling everyone our business,” Harry told Swooon. But then he was engaged to 19 other girls.

He knew it really affected the girls, especially Sam, who lost a lot of trust with Harry that day, based on her instinct. “It was hard,” he explained, “because you have to lie to someone to protect someone else, but also that takes away from the other person’s experience.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AMBER MOZO (@ambermozo)

So, does Harry regret his choice? He shared with Swooon, “That was a really difficult thing, but at the end of the day, if someone says don’t tell anyone that we slept together, then I’ll just have to respect that.” But even then, Harry tried to “hide” their intimacy.

He said there’s “no cameras,” Sam Kruse went into Harry’s room and quickly caught on to what Harry and Amber were doing. She asked Dannelle Davidson and Emma Piotrowski, “Guys, am I tripping or are they in the shower together right now?” and asked him outright.

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