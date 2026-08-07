Revealed: Harry Jowsey’s height compared to the Let’s Marry Harry girls, who he towers over

Harry Jowsey has such a height on the Let’s Marry Harry girlies, and now everyone wants to know how tall he actually is. There’s 20 girls engaged to him on the wild Netflix show, which ends in him tying the knot, so exactly what height is he going to bring to that altar?

He’s a whopping 6ft 5in, and tbh he doesn’t shut up about it. Harry joked about his height so much that he and OnlyFans creator Anna Paul made a video of his point of view, looking down at a 5ft 3in girl, to her looking up at him, and it was genuinely funny.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harry Jowsey (@harryjowsey)

Harry has spoken about how it “sucks being this tall” because he walks into everything, and is usually even higher than where the shower head sits. He’s also said he’s “too tall for everyone” and is basically having to duck to go under every door frame he walks under.

Even his hands are ginormous, and back on his Too Hot to Handle days, his co-stars were shook over how tall he is. His ex-girlfriend, Francesca Farago, who he met on the show, is 5ft 6in, while Harry has joked that he “just keeps growing,” for some bizarre reason.

Harry joked on WWHL that television productions sometimes crop his legs because his calves are so skinny. He has also told Liv N Fit Club in an interview how there’s a misconception he doesn’t train legs, adding, “They’re pretty skinny but I’m 6ft 5in, the muscle’s longer.”

He clarified that he trains legs twice a week, but it’s “just hard because he’s so tall” and said: “That’s the thing, always in my comments, ‘I got skinny legs.’ I get it, but I’m trying my best. Fitness is the greatest thing because you get to connect with people.”

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