Harry Jowsey ‘couldn’t really care less’ about Nick Viall, so here’s an update on their feud

Harry Jowsey shared some major opinions about his beef with Nick Viall. Here’s everything the Let’s Marry Harry star said about his ongoing feud with Nick Viall, because it’s been super messy, especially as they’re both reality TV icons.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Page Six (@pagesix)

When asked about his feelings towards Nick and where their relationship stands, Harry bluntly told SiriusXM: “Oh, honestly, I don’t really care less about that man.”

Harry recognises that it’s “part of his job” to commentate on what’s happening in the reality TV world, but said that: “I think it got to a point where he was just dragging it and I was like, ‘Dude, who cares?'”

What he didn’t like is how he “doubled down” on criticising Dom, his friend and co-star from Perfect Match.

Surprisingly, Harry and Nick actually met in person and “it seemed everything was all good, so no issues,” according to Harry.

For those who are unfamiliar with their feud, it stems back from Harry’s time on Perfect Match season two. Viall repeatedly criticised Harry’s behaviour and relationships on his podcast Viall Files.

Harry responded by dropping a messy comment in an Instagram post about Nick’s marriage with now-wife Natalie Joy. Rumours of an affair were circulating on Reddit, and Harry brought it up in response to someone saying Harry was “getting roasted” by Nick.

Harry commented: “he can’t keep my d*** out of his mouth 😂 50 year old man gossiping about people in their 20’s dating, he should be more focused on his wife cheating on him and repairing that then worrying about me 😂😂.”

Natalie Joy has responded to the claims and told Bustle: “Having River, you realize what’s important in life, [and it’s] protecting our family. That’s why we don’t give oxygen to any rumors about us. Then it’s going to be a headline. She’s like, ‘Wait. What happened?’

“And it’s like, none of it matters. We know what the truth is. We know what happens in our lives.” Nick said on the Lady Gang podcast: “I don’t go on. I disconnect… I’m really good at protecting my mental health and the mental health of my family.

“And I mean it when I say it, like, I’ve always liked to work. I’ve enjoyed work. Like, the more I build the show, the less famous I want to be. I mean that.” He added “It is what it is” and said, “You can never have thick enough skin to handle whatever rumours are about you.

“I am aware of a ton of rumours about me and I know that I’m unaware of 90 percent more because I don’t read it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harry Jowsey (@harryjowsey)

As for whether Nick will weigh in on Harry’s recent comments on the SiriusXM podcast, Harry “couldn’t care less.”

“Everyone talks and as long as they’re talking, then at least Netflix will be happy and hopefully the girls get what they want out of it and I encourage them all to go on a show and talk whatever they want to say.”

Nick still hasn’t responded, but we’re sure he’ll be bringing it up on the next episode of Viall Files or making a statement on social media.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.