There’s insane drama going on between the Let’s Marry Harry girls, so here’s a huge roundup

The Let’s Marry Harry girls are fighting after the show aired, and most of the drama points to Juliana, Emma and Abby. Think shady comments and lots of back-and-forth, with Emma shading Juliana’s recent video asking people to be kinder to the entire cast.

Emma basically shared a video in her bikini with the caption: “Imagine making a video asking everyone to be nice to you and then airing someone else’s very private business that was not your story to share immediately after,” and it is all based on Abby’s intimacy with Harry.

Abby and Emma, who are now besties, shared a video with the caption: “If you thought Let’s Marry Harry was messy, wait until you find out what happened after.” Abby also reshared the video Emma made defending her, and made her own video shading Juliana’s actions.

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Abby wrote: “When a cast mate whose name rhymes with ‘fool-iana’ can’t keep quiet about me and Harry’s intimate moments that happened off-camera.” Even Amber Mozo, who ended up (spoiler alert!) marrying Harry, said, “drop the spicy 🌶️ edit @netflix.”

It was obvious that Abby and Juliana never saw eye-to-eye, while Amber has openly said she was glad Juliana left because she feels Harry would have either chosen either of them. Fellow co-star Elli has also said Juliana was “off her rocker” during a video with Mya Benway.

Amber was close to quitting after Harry’s back and forth with Juliana, revealing to Tudum: “Thank God Juliana left because if it wasn’t going to be her, it was going to be me.” And on the show, Juliana asked Harry who he likes the most, and then told the girls it was her.

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