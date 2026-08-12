Where does Harry Jowsey stand with the final five Let’s Marry Harry girls after the show?

Dannelle, Amber, Sam, Emma, and Abby were the final five girlies on Let’s Marry Harry, while Harry Jowsey chose who to tie the knot with. They’ve all left hints and revealed where they stand with the infamous Harry, a year on after filming for the show wrapped.

Amber

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AMBER MOZO (@ambermozo)

Well, Harry and Amber ended up getting married on the show at the end of 2025, but it wasn’t legally binding. However, they broke up in early 2026, and literally within the same month, Harry was posting videos with OnlyFans creator Anna Paul. Very awkward.

Amber also said the show was her “last side quest” but did share some cute Polaroids of them together on August 6th. Harry also doesn’t follow her, so it looks like their short-lived romance is officially done and dusted. Thank god it wasn’t a legally-binding marriage.

Dannelle

Dannelle admitted that “once real feelings got involved, it became way more emotionally intense than I ever expected.” She also claimed she didn’t seem to care that Harry slept with Amber, but was almost blindsided when it came to thinking he wouldn’t choose Amber.

Sam

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha Kruse🐉 (@samkruseee)

Harry shared on his Instagram that the pair never resolved their differences, explaining: “So Sam and I actually haven’t spoken at all, the only thing that she said to me was asking to come hang with the cast, which we’ll see what happens now the whole show is out.”

“We haven’t connected at all which is fully fine, because I think she made the right decision and got to respect her decision. It was a very weird and niche situation to be in, but wish her all the best. There’s honestly so much more that was said that was cut out,” he added.

Emma

Emma has revealed that she and Harry “got along right off the bat” and said: “We’re actually the same person, not when it comes to dating though, no offence, Harry. I’m so lucky I got to come out of that and get to maintain our connection. Platonic, okay? He’s like my brother.”

Abby

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abigail Easterling (@abigaileasterling)

Harry is on good terms with Abby, saying they had a “silly relationship” and that she’s “the best.” She wrote: “Harry!! We’ve made some damn good memories that I will never EVER forget. Thank you for taking a chance on this girl from a small town.

“Thank you for listening to me, comforting me when I could not SPEAK because I was a nervous WRECK, and being there laughing at absolutely everything that I did. I’ve gained a forever friend after meeting you! I’m routing for you and your journey,” she wrote.

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