Harry Jowsey reveals where he stands with Sam Kruse after she quit Let’s Marry Harry and yikes

Sam Kruse ended up leaving Let’s Marry Harry after Harry Jowsey lied to her face about having sex with Amber Mozo, despite the fact literally everyone could hear what they were doing.

Speaking to Swooon, Harry shared why he decided to lie to Sam, saying: “You know, that’s a difficult one, and I think I was doing a lot of mental gymnastics with that because Amber did ask me to not say anything. So I didn’t want to upset her by telling everyone our business.”

However, he admitted “it was hard” to have to lie to Sam and the other women, “because you have to lie to someone to protect someone else, but then also that kinda takes away from the other person’s experience.”

As for whether he regrets lying to Sam and ultimately causing her to quit the show? He added: “That was a really difficult thing, but at the end of the day, if someone says don’t tell anyone that we slept together, then I’ll just have to respect that.”

As for where Harry Jowsey stands with Sam Kruse after Let’s Marry Harry, it doesn’t sound like he made much of an effort to make amends.

He shared on his Instagram that the pair never resolved their differences, explaining: “So Sam and I actually haven’t spoken at all, the only thing that she said to me was asking to come hang with the cast, which we’ll see what happens now the whole show is out. We haven’t connected at all which is fully fine, because I think she made the right decision and got to respect her decision. It was a very weird and niche situation to be in, but wish her all the best. There’s honestly so much more that was said that was cut out.”

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.