Trinity addresses claims she got thrown out of Love Island USA reunion for fighting with Sol

The amount of misinformation I’ve been seeing recently about the Love Island USA reunion is genuinely off the charts, and the rumours that Trinity was escorted out of the reunion for getting into a fight with Sol are no different.

The wild claims were first reported on X by @meyechelgossips, who shared that another account on X had claimed that one of their followers had managed to get tickets to the reunion and had allegedly told them that Trinity had to be “escorted out.” The creator added that he thinks she was escorted out because something happened between her and Sol.

Trinity Rumored to be Escorted out of Love Island Usa Reunion due to altercation with Sol 😱👀 #LoveIslandUsaReunionhttps://t.co/8ERv8Up8HR pic.twitter.com/zuAgeH5Gqu — meyechelgossips (@meyechelgossips) August 11, 2026



In case you missed it, Sol and Trinity are rumoured to be beefing as on Aftersun, Sol said that Bryce “probably thinks Kayda is prettier than Trinity”, because Bryce had tried to pursue Kayda earlier in the season. Andy Cohen then asked Trinity what she thought of Sol’s comments during WWHL, to which she said she was genuinely bothered by what she said and thought her words were “a little off-putting.”

However, another account on X then addressed the alleged reunion drama, sharing: “Like I said, this reunion was probably the driest one EVER. Don’t get it twisted though, the Melanie and Sol situation did NOT get heated. Mel basically straightened her out and that was that. And for everyone asking if Trinity got escorted out… NO, she did not.”

Trinity has a message pic.twitter.com/CWkFzwO9hB — TRINITY CRAVE (@_Trinitycrave) August 11, 2026



And of that wasn’t enough evidence that Trinity did not get kicked out of the Love Island USA reunion because of Sol, Trinity herself addressed the claims on a private Instagram group, clarifying: “I hate I even have to say this but don’t believe everything on the net lol I did not get escorted out. Also we never had an altercation but goodnight my loves.” Well, there’s that then!

Looks like we’ll just have to wait until the reunion airs at the end of the month to see if any other drama ended up happening between the cast.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.