Let’s meet Tammy from Double Lives of Suburban Wives who’s been making spicy content for 13 years

Tammy’s been making adult content since college, and she’s the one who brought the group together on Double Lives of Suburban Wives. So, here’s everything we need to know about Tammy on Double Lives of Suburban Wives.

Tammy, also known as @erikaswingz online, has been one of the most successful adult creators out of the entire Double Lives of Suburban Wives cast. She used to be a registered veterinary technician before making spicy content. “We used to have full-time, 9-to-5, typical jobs,” Tammy told People.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erika Swingz (@erikaswingzofficial)

After meeting in college, Tammy and her husband Drew started getting into adult content when he first posted a faceless picture of her in college. She’s said on the show that it’s boosted her confidence immensely.

Tammy and Drew are also hosts of the podcast Swingz: Life as a XXX Content Creator. It’s a “Lifestyle podcast with guest interviews and WILD stories from adult content creators across the USA,” the YouTube bio reads. “Learn about swinger lifestyle lingo, how to get started and the crazy places it has taken people.”

“A common stigma that people assume is that, you know, we’re so open on the internet, so we must be open in our personal lives with our kids and just expose them to everything, and that could not be further from the truth,” Tammy revealed to TMZ.

She says that their first priority as parents is to protect them, and they’re not at an age yet where that discussion is appropriate. “Obviously, as parents we will have to discuss that with them at some point,” she says.

Besides keeping this a secret from her children, she’s also having a personal battle with her faith and what she does for work. She struggles with being a Christian and being in the adult content world, Tammy says on the show. “Sometimes I wrestle with God and think about how my job and my lifestyle could cost me a normal life.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erika Swingz (@erikaswingzofficial)

For viewers watching Double Lives of Suburban Wives, Tammy urges them to “keep an open mind,” she told Swooon. She revealed that she went into this experience “very open-minded and just enjoying the opportunity to do something on this scale.”

Tammy is also the glue keeping this entire group together. She’s the one who connected all the girls to do the show. “I got a text from Tammy, and she was like, ‘Hey, we got reached out to, and they want to do this show about this. Would you be interested in being a part of it?’,” says Heather, Tammy’s co-star.

“We try our very best in this community to raise everybody up,” Tammy says. As for her motto… “Rising tide raises all ships,” Tammy revealed that she tries to bring along anyone else who believes that as well.

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