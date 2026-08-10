Amber shares juicy parts of hers and Harry’s relationship they didn’t air on Let’s Marry Harry

Amber Mozo has revealed what hers and Harry Jowsey‘s relationship was like that we never saw on Let’s Marry Harry. We only saw the really serious parts, but it turns out a lot of scenes got cut where they were just goofing around, and Amber has shed light on those scenes.

When she was asked what she wishes was shown on the show, Amber wrote: “We actually just roasted each other and laughed our a**es off. Ugh, unfortunately I have to admit Harry is the funniest person on the planet, when he’s not being stupid and stressful to date.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AMBER MOZO (@ambermozo)

From the looks of things, Amber doesn’t exactly speak highly of Harry after the show. However, she surrendered to the experience while she was there and said: “I was like okay, this is my timeline and everything happens for a reason. We unlocked many levels.”

As for other BTS moments we didn’t see, cast member Mya Benway revealed she and the girls had no idea Harry Jowsey would be proposing to them. They were all gathered together, weren’t allowed to talk, and then suddenly were engaged out of nowhere!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AMBER MOZO (@ambermozo)

“I got lucky with this group of girls that were on the show, because they made it a really safe space for me just to be honest and vulnerable and open up,” Harry told Tudum. “Whereas on other shows, it’s more just chaos and drama. This was a very real experience.”

“The most surprising thing would be the self-awareness. That younger version of myself didn’t really care about anything else apart from just having a good time. It was exactly what it needed to be,” he said of the journey to find love. “Such a beautiful experience.”

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.