Meet old school YouTuber Mya Benway from Let’s Marry Harry, because she’s already famous

Mya Benway is a familiar face who made it onto Let’s Marry Harry, as one of 20 girls engaged to Harry Jowsey. She’s already pretty famous, having been a YouTuber for almost 10 years, and so it’s not like she’s gone on the show for fame. Maybe she actually likes him?

She has a whopping 164K followers on Instagram alone, and is essentially a really wholesome girly who owns Grey Cloud Clothing and makes YouTube videos for a living. If you thought that was enough, Mya also sells custom press-on nails, because she’s uber cool.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MYA BENWAY (@myabenway)

She’s been renovating her house recently and sharing the whole process on YouTube, but when she’s not making content, Mya is usually out with the girls or travelling. She has just under 700K followers on the platform, which she’s been on since 2017.

Mya’s videos are super cosy, as she mostly creates lifestyle vlogs while travelling, or just shares her usual daily routine. She has two cute frenchie dogs at home, and often works out (if you can’t tell already!). And she’s not just a YouTuber but a qualified nail technician.

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Can we also just talk about how her newly-renovated home has a swimming pool in it, and how she regularly hosts parties for her friends? Jealous. In March, she hosted an entire St Patrick’s Day theme party, with a ‘Stay lucky’ cake and green vodka shots.

She’s super close to her friends and sister, who regularly goes to her for nail appointments. And tbh, I already want to subscribe to Mya’s channel, because she films Vlogmas throughout December, takes us on cozy cabin getaways, and is the most fun girly girl ever.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MYA BENWAY (@myabenway)

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