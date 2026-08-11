Exclusive: Davina reveals where she and Christine stand now after messy Selling Sunset feud

Cast your mind back to 2022, when Christine and Davina were both still on Selling Sunset but were in the midst of a bitter feud.

Davina was shocked to discover that Christine had allegedly bribed one of Emma’s clients not to work with her, telling Us Weekly at the time that she “couldn’t defend” her anymore, adding: “I truly care about Christine. So I’m sitting here trying to defend her actions to people and be sympathetic and empathetic to whatever she’s going through.

“But it’s like, she doesn’t appreciate it. At some point, I would never hurt anyone, but I have to just then stay out of it because I don’t know what’s going on. It was honestly heartbreaking and just very disappointing. I really care about her as a person and I know she knows that, so I was kind of shocked to see how she talked about me and I couldn’t believe it.”

However, fast forward to now and Davina exclusively told Reality Shrine where she and Christine stand now whilst speaking to Smooth Spins Casino.

She shared: “We’ve been through hell and back together, both on and off camera, so we’re very close friends. We had a falling out at one point, but I was there for her during her divorce and so many other things that have happened in our lives.

“Obviously, we were the villains for three or four seasons, and that rollercoaster of being on a reality show and being cast as the same type of character was a very unique experience. We both went through something very similar, so, at that moment, we didn’t really have anyone but each other. You’re naturally going to become close to somebody.”

Davina also shared that she’d be tempted to come back to the show, as she previously revealed she’d only return if Christine was also to come back. She admitted: “Never say never! In a way, I was surprised they didn’t ask me to come back. That doesn’t mean they never would, but there wasn’t any bad blood or anything like that.”

And whilst Davina might not be on Selling Sunset alongside Christine this season, she does still work at The Oppenheim Group and revealed whether the dynamics in the office have changed as a result of Heather and Christine’s return.

“Time will tell, but I think it’s very difficult to be on the show with all new people that you don’t really have relationships or history with. Whether that history is good, bad or ugly, it’s still history. Without that, I think it’s a little bit odd”, she shared.

As for which Selling Sunset cast member is the most different in real life compared to on-screen, Davina spent no time mincing her words, revealing: “This isn’t about bashing specific people, but I had very strong opinions about Chrishell. I don’t hate her. For me personally, that sort of fakeness rubs me the wrong way. When someone is completely different with the cameras rolling than they are when they’re not, it’s irritating because you don’t trust them.”

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