Little Singles star Krista was one of the 20 women who dated Drake at once, so let’s meet her

Drake recently dated 20 women in one go during a stream, and you’ve definitely seen the clips of that goth baddie making him bark. However, the women he dated immediately after his goth baddie was none other than Little Singles star Krista Sulaica, so actually is she?

Krista made her reality TV debut on the first season of Little Singles, a show which covers the lives of those with achondroplasia. She shared on Instagram before the premiere: “I’ve been dreaming about this moment since I was a little girl. I used to watch shows like Little People Big World and I and think to myself, ‘One day, that’s going to be me.’ Now, years later, here I am sitting in front of my TV just like that little girl once did—except this time, I’m watching myself.”

Whilst Krista Sulaica had a good connection with Drake on the stream, and shared some pictures together with him afterwards, she’s also involved in somewhat of a love triangle on Little Singles.

On the show she has some serious chemistry with co-star Sammy, however he’s also involved with their mutual friend Stephanie, something Krista doesn’t know about. She was the last one to find out, and when confronted Sammy about it he admitted that whilst he’d had strong feelings for Stephanie but concluded “she is not my person.”

Stephanie then introduced Krista to Anthony, with the pair going on their first date to a trampoline park, with her telling him that she “really likes him.” The season is still ongoing, so it looks like Drake might have some competition…

Krista Sulaica had her date with Drake immediately after he said farewell to the goth baddie that everyone is obsessed over at the moment. Drake told Krista that she “fits the vibe” and is “very elegant” with her adding that she has a pillow with her to boost her so they can be at eye level. Drake told Kristi all he wants to do is “lift her up” to which she saucily replied, “physically as well, right?” However, Kristi sadly didn’t make it into his final picks.

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