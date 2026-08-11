Shawn posts grovelling apology statement after vile behaviour towards Nikki on MAFS USA

Shawn Best has released a lengthy apology statement after his shocking behaviour towards wife Nikki Jefferson on MAFS USA.

During the experiment, Shawn asked Nikki to perform a sexual act which she didn’t feel comfortable doing. Nikki then pushed back and told him that she was “caught off guard, you said something to the effect of it’s a wifely duty.”

Shawn then backtracked and gaslit Nikki into believing he’d never said anything like that, instead of recognising why she’d felt so uncomfortable.

He’s since posted a statement on Instagram apologising for how he reacted towards her, admitting that it was his “wrongdoing” and that he is “truly sorry to my wife.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Shawn Best (@drshawnbest)



He acknowledged that he “gaslit” Nikki, stating: ” I said words, tried to backtrack, and did not own up to what I said. I was BIG wrong. This kind of behavior can be triggering for many people who have been put in a pressured position to ‘please’ their partner.

“Hundreds of people have expressed to me how they’ve felt this way with past or current partners, and the collateral damage has multiple ripples and traumatic impacts that can stunt relationship growth. This may happen, but I have to own that I caused that discomfort and I will turn in a new direction for more ownership behavior going forward. Wait until your partner is ready.”

He continued: “I will apologize a million times in a million different ways. I’m really in my feelings today, because I am realizing how many ways that I can hurt someone with one sentence. Literally the hurt I caused could be in 10 different directions that show up tomorrow and the next day. And, I’ll apologize again and again and make the correction again and again.

“I add tools, I practice, I come back stronger and better. And to my brothers. Mistakes will happen… so that’s not the issue. Just apologize. Not ‘I’m sorry you feel this way’… that’s not an apology. Just. I see the damage I caused and I’m sorry.”

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