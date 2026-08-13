Harry Jowsey reveals one fiancée asked to be edited out from Let’s Marry Harry entirely

Harry Jowsey has revealed that one of his fiancée’s on Let’s Marry Harry actually asked to be cut entirely out of the show, so here’s what happened.

During an interview with Julia Cunningham on SiriusXM, she brought up Lauren from The Bachelor who was actually sent home on the very first night.

Harry then revealed: “Well, basically what happened, we discovered in that conversation that we knew each other. We were at the same events, like she knew that she was coming on the show. Wasn’t allowed to talk to me. I was like, ‘I don’t know what was going on.’ But the funny thing about her is she DM’d me after the show and she’s like, ‘Just tell them to cut me out of the show.’ I’m like, ‘You’re the first to go. You’re already gone.’

He continued, sharing that he told her that she “signed up for this”, adding: “What are you talking about? Also, you weren’t even there. It’s fine. Like again, you had the best situation. You don’t get your heart broken. Everything’s good.”

Harry also spoke about the fact that some of the cast members have turned against him now the show started. He’s now claimed that the claims from the women that they didn’t know he was gonna be on the show are actually all “lies”, and it seems to have kicked everything off.

He explained during the interview that it’s “very interesting how unfriendly they’re being.” As for why he thinks they’ve turned against him so quickly, Harry shared: “Well, I guess my understanding is that, look, majority of them that are talking poorly I spent no time with them. 10 minutes with them a year ago and they’re the first people to get eliminated.”

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