Juliana’s had drama with the rest of the Let’s Marry Harry cast, so what’s she up to now?

A lot has happened with Juliana Melchor since filming Let’s Marry Harry wrapped in November 2025. So, here’s everything Juliana’s been up to since Let’s Marry Harry.

One of the most recent but exciting updates in her life is that she appears to have a new boyfriend. Juliana posted a video five days ago on her Instagram with the caption: “The wait is finally over 🫶🏻.”

In the video, they embrace each other and kiss, so this was obviously her hard launch of him. It’s unclear who he is, as he’s not tagged in the post, but the couple seem to be on cloud nine together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Juliana Melchor (@julsssmelchor)

She’s since posted an Instagram reel from three days ago showing herself and her boyfriend taking a helicopter flight over New York City. Between shots of the Statue of Liberty and Manhattan, her boyfriend is featured sitting across from her. She captioned the post “you 🤍.”

It appears that they took a trip to the Bahamas together, too. Juliana posted a video from July 8 from the Bahamas, but she’s just released a series of photos from the trip that her boyfriend is in. So it looks like she’s been sitting on these pics for a while now before deciding to post them.

Besides her new man, Juliana has also been caught up in tons of drama this past week with the release of Let’s Marry Harry.

Juliana posted a TikTok earlier this week asking people to be kinder to the entire cast, which not everyone has taken positively.

Emma spoke out against it in a shady way with her own post with the caption: “Imagine making a video asking everyone to be nice to you and then airing someone else’s very private business that was not your story to share immediately after,” and it is all based on Abby’s intimacy with Harry.”

Abby and Emma, who are now besties, shared a video with the caption: “If you thought Let’s Marry Harry was messy, wait until you find out what happened after.” Abby also reshared the video Emma made defending her and made her own video shading Juliana’s actions.

It was obvious that Abby and Juliana never saw eye-to-eye, while Amber has openly said she was glad Juliana left because she feels Harry would have chosen either of them. Fellow co-star Elli has also said Juliana was “off her rocker” during a video with Mya Benway.

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