It was super dreamy, so here’s where Amber and Harry got married on Let’s Marry Harry

Harry Jowsey and Amber Mozo got married at Westlake Village Inn and Spa during the finale of Let’s Marry Harry. It’s a luxury resort and spa in California, so here’s everything you need to know about where Harry and Amber got married in Let’s Marry Harry.

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Located between Santa Barbara and Los Angeles in Westlake Village, California, Westlake Village Inn and Spa is a luxury hotel and spa. It sits on 17 acres and “offers a haven of tranquillity and indulgence,” according to their website.

It’s super spacious, as it has 156 “deluxe” accommodations. They call it the “perfect retreat for discerning travellers seeking a memorable escape.”

When it comes to wedding ceremonies, Westlake has five different ceremony sites to choose from. Guests can choose from the Tuscan Garden, Lakeside Arbour, Waterfall, Mediterraneo Gazebo, or the Stonehaus Waterfall. Watching the finale, it seems like Harry chose the Mediterraneo Gazebo.

They also offer rehearsal dinner and post-wedding brunch services. If you book your ceremony and reception on the property, Westlake offers “a complimentary overnight courtyard room to celebrate your first night as Mr and Mrs.”

As we saw in the finale, Westlake also has bridal suites available for the bride and her wedding party. They have three different suites, Villa, Villa Azul, and Deluxe Suites, which is how they were able to keep Amber and Dannelle separate while they were both preparing to walk down the aisle and say ‘I do’ to Harry.

Westlake has been open since 1968, and it’s in close proximity to Los Angeles, Malibu, and Santa Barbara, making it the perfect wedding venue. It has views of the Santa Monica Mountains, making it the perfect backdrop for a wedding ceremony.

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