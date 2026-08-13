Love Island USA’s Jen releases statement denying she’s MAGA following accusations

Jen from Love Island USA has been facing backlash for liking posts about Donald Trump and other republican figures, leading to speculation that she’s MAGA.

However, Jen has now personally responded to the claims and released a statement in relation to the rumours, denying that she’s MAGA and claiming that she’s “never voted for that man or supported him.”

Jen there’s no coming back from this henni… pic.twitter.com/8tun5O5Q4V — lotus 🦌 c4 ! (@lesbianlotuss) August 11, 2026



In a statement on Instagram, Jen posted: “I’ve seen everything online over the past 24 hours and to answer your questions No, I am not MAGA. I also did not turn off my TikTok comments or DMs in response to any of this, they have been off for days due to an internal glitch that is out of my control.

“My platform will never be a place that supports or tolerates hate of any kind. I’m here to spread love and positivity, and I care deeply about the community I’m building and making sure everyone feels safe and welcome here.”

Someone also shared their messaged with Jen where they asked her about why she had liked a post where a man was posed next to the confederate flag.

She responded: “If you go to the post you can clearly see it was a photo dump and I probably didn’t scroll all the way to the end considering this was liked in 2024! I do not support any of that behaviour.”

jen please just shut the hell up #loveislandusa pic.twitter.com/kmhXt7jtU2 — 𐐪𐑂 (@ssalvadoreina) August 12, 2026



The person then replied that regardless she was “still liking Donald Trump’s posts repeatedly.” Jen shared: “I have never voted for that man or supported him. I probably didn’t even think twice about what I was liking as I was 20 years old and wasn’t really paying attention like that. I’m sorry if liking it offended you.. it was two posts out of 200 billion posts he has so I wouldn’t say repeatedly.”

Jen has already lost over 10k followers as a result of the backlash, and her agency Motive are rumoured to have parted ways with her as they no longer appear in her bio.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.