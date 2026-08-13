Amber Mozo addresses claims she has a new boyfriend after Let’s Marry Harry

Amber Mozo has revealed whether or not she has a new boyfriend after getting married to Harry Jowsey on Let’s Marry Harry.

Amber seemed to have accidentally revealed that she and Harry Jowsey have split up after getting married on Let’s Marry Harry, through an Instagram story.

In an Instagram story she posted on July 2 to her highlight “🇪🇸” shows herself being carried into a private jet in the arms of a man who appears to be her new boyfriend. It’s from the back, so we unfortunately can’t see his face. It’s very much not Harry, though.

We did some digging to figure out who her potential new boyfriend is.

It’s Alex Smith, a content creator and entrepreneur. He’s a travel content creator who co-founded Omertà, a “private global membership network for entrepreneurs, athletes, creatives, and investors,” according to its website.

Now, Amber has talked to Reality Shrine about where she and Alex stand and if the two are a couple.

“I work as a travel photographer for Alex’s luxury travel retreats called Omertà. I know him because I grew up in Hawaii with him, and he dates my friend,” Amber told us.

Alex also confirmed they’re not together, saying: “Actually, she’s a best friend, and she works as a travel photographer for my travel company Omertá.”

So, we can confirm that the pair are not dating, but they are close friends.

During the finale of Let’s Marry Harry, Harry ended up picking Amber, explaining: “I really love Amber’s confidence and how she thinks about the world.”

As for what Amber liked about Harry, she told Tudum: “I had gone through a breakup, and I was ready for someone to really ignite a version of me that was fun. And that really got me excited about Harry.”

However, it turns out that Amber was close to quitting after Harry’s back and forth with Juliana, revealing: “Thank God Juliana left because if it wasn’t going to be her, it was going to be me.”

Even though she and Alex aren’t dating, there have been rumours that she and Harry have split after getting married.

According to Reality Steve, Amber and Harry Jowsey split up earlier this year, and something tells me it could all be coming out at the reunion. The cast members have also hinted that some “insane drama” happened after filming, and it wouldn’t surprise me if Harry was at the heart of it.

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