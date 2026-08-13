As rumours about Amber and Harry make the rounds, will Let’s Marry Harry be getting a season two?

Amber Mozo and Harry Jowsey just tied the knot on Let’s Marry Harry, so will there be a season two? Harry himself has confirmed whether there will be a second season or not, and what that could potentially look like if he was still married to Amber – or single!

Harry has now confirmed that he’s “quitting reality TV,” so if we believe him, that means no, there won’t be a Let’s Marry Harry season two. He did say it could technically come back, but without him as the main lead, and suggested Khloe Kardashian could be the main gal.

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His friend Jordan joked that casting for season two is now happening, but then said: “Looking for a Barry, Jerry, Gary, or Terry. 6’3+ handsome dude, preferably with an accent. lmk If you know someone who fits the description. All seriousness – the finale is out today.”

Speaking to Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea, Harry announced that he’s decided to officially hang up his reality TV crown. When Harry was asked if he’d do a season two of the show in future, he finally admitted: “No, I think I’m like retired from dating shows forever.”

“Hopefully next season cuz it’s called Let’s Marry. Hopefully Let’s Marry Khloe Kardashian, and I got a host. That would be a dream,” he added. However, a big part of whether he’d actually come back would mean he’d have to be a single man again – and spoiler alert, he is!

Reality Steve claimed that Amber and Harry broke up in January, and that they didn’t sign a legal marriage certificate after their on-screen Netflix wedding. However, there’s signs that, despite what Harry said, there could be another season, thanks to cast member, Elli.

She screenshotted a video of Harry joking that he “might be gay” on the Unwell YouTube channel. Elli shared it and wrote: “Season 2 makes sense.” Harry has also been teasing an announcement coming out, and we already know there’s a reunion coming out soon.

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