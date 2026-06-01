Kendall Jenner had dogs’ ears painfully cropped before Khloe Kardashian declawed cats’ paws

Kendall Jenner reportedly once had her dogs’ ears painfully cropped, years before Khloe Kardashian recently had her cats’ paws declawed. The controversial moves have led to a lot of backlash, and as for Kendall’s Doberman, there’s no benefits to getting their ears cropped.

She has a Doberman Pinscher named Pyro, and his ears have been cropped, which gives the dog an upright, alert look. He’s had surgery that reshapes or removes the floppy outer part of a dog’s ears, which the RSPCA says is painful and unnecessary mutilation.

Some defenders of the breed argue that cropping aligns with traditional show standards and, in the case of working breeds, believe it protects against ear infections or injuries. Kendall has had her dog since 2018, and another Doberman, Six, who is the eldest.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner)

She’s believed to have had 28 pets in total, from bunnies and horses, to dogs. In 2012, Kendall had 12 dogs and a pig, and now, is said to have two fur babies. Some people think she also had her Doberman’s tail docked, as it appears to be a lot shorter than usual.

One person said, “I have a dobie myself, in case ppl aren’t aware, getting their tail and ears fixed was originally supposed to make them better guard dogs (intruder can’t grab their ears or tail if cropped). Nowadays it’s for aesthetic & the Jenners have bodyguards for that.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner)

Pyro appeared to feature in her latest ad for Bottega. The RSPCA stated: “People in the public eye are endorsing this procedure by sharing pictures of their cropped dogs and, even if unknowingly, normalising and glamorising the look. They need to take responsibility.”

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