It’s all a bit confusing, so who is Jimmy Presnell actually dating after Perfect Match?

It’s safe to say that Jimmy Presnell didn’t exactly have the best time on Perfect Match, despite what it might have seemed on the show.

Following the release of the finale episode, Jimmy was very vocal about the fact that he “did not leave the finale happy or unbothered by any means.”

He and Ally did continue to date each other after the finale, but things apparently got “weird”, with Jimmy also being spotted with former fiancé Chelsea Blackwell and Perfect Match co-star Natalie Cruz. So, is he actually dating any of these women at the moment? Let’s find out where he stands with all of them!

Ally Lewber

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Ally and Jimmy Presnell started off strong on Perfect Match, but things ended up going a bit awry when Hashim entered the picture, with Jimmy actually leaving the villa. So, did Ally and Jimmy Presnell get back together after Perfect Match? Let’s find out what messily happened between them.

Ally revealed to Tudum that “it’s crazy just how much everything changed after the show”, explaining that after the show Jimmy came to visit her in LA, met all her friends and would FaceTime her every night.

But the two realised that neither of them wanted to commit to each other, with Ally saying: “He had just moved to Miami, and remember, he’s fresh out of the glow up, so he was having fun. I wasn’t ready to really date either. I feel like it was one of those things where we knew, but we didn’t want to admit it, and we did like each other.”

Ally admitted that she felt that Jimmy “started to move weird” and that the whole thing has turned into a bit of a “confusing” mess with him. “Chris was dating Natalie, and now he’s dating Kayla again. Then Jimmy and I were together, then we weren’t together. Now, he’s hanging out with Natalie all the time. It’s a big old confusing thing, but we’re fine”, she says.

As for the moment Jimmy left the villa and the whole Hashim drama, Ally admitted that it was his reaction to the whole thing which upset her the most. She explained: “He just freaked out. I’m pretty sure he walked off and said, ‘That’s not my match.’ I think that’s where the show is interesting because he always got to be open and do what he wanted, and I thought we were on the same page there.”

However, it’s seems that despite what went on between these two they’ve made up again as Jimmy recently supported Ally when she walked for Miami Fashion Week.

Chelsea Blackwell

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I hate to say it but truly these two for me will always be in the back of my mind. Even Chelsea herself said that the two ‘gravitate towards each other no matter what’ and she thinks if they hadn’t met on Love Is Blind they’d still be together. Despite the two sparking rumours they’d started seeing each other again, they’ve more recently confirmed that they’re just very close friends and nothing more.

Natalie Cruz

Natalie and Jimmy had some serious chemistry during Perfect Match, and have been seen together a lot on his Instagram. In fact, the pair even addressed rumours they were together and clarified that they’re just friends.

So, it looks like Jimmy Presnell is still single after Perfect Match, but at least he’s somehow managed to stay besties with both of his exes!

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