Chelsea and Jimmy admit they would still be together if they hadn’t met on Love Is Blind

'I think we just gravitate towards each other, no matter what'

Chelsea and Jimmy previously admitted that they think they’d still be together and their relationship would have worked if they’d met outside of Love Is Blind, and my heart is breaking a bit.

During a YouTube video together after the show, the pair opened up about how they rekindled their friendship as well as how much they still mean to each other.

Jimmy told Chelsea: “I’ve got your back. We didn’t have the ending we wanted, but you’re a great person, you’re a great friend, and I still love my time I spent with you, even though we didn’t end up like that.”

Chelsea then admitted that she thinks they would have worked outside the show, saying that if they’d “met in the real world in a bar, we would’ve worked because we are so good together.”

She explained that the pair struggle to stay away from each other, continuing: “I think we just gravitate towards each other, no matter what. We obviously couldn’t stay away from each other. It was six months, maybe, and we were just gravitating towards each other.”

As for whether at that time either of them were considering getting back together, Chelsea admitted: “I always say never say never because we do, we had such a good connection and such a good bond that I would, totally.

“We’re the only people who know our story. You are, to this day, my comfort. I love you with my whole heart, I will always love you, but I’m tired of the feelings. I’ve cried enough!”

Jimmy and Chelsea have recently been spending a lot more time together since Love Is Blind, with Jimmy even moving into the same apartment complex as her.

In an interview with TMZ, Jimmy finally addressed what the relationship between him and Chelsea currently looks like after Love Is Blind, and it does sound like something could be happening between them in the future.

He explained: “We went to a Friendsgiving together, she’s still a good friend of mine. What’s interesting with Chelsea and I, what a lot of people don’t really understand because I feel like the reunion with us never really gave people a ton of answers.

“If they were to film the reunion right after the episodes you’d get people’s real opinions of each other right? But because there’s a ten month period between filming and the show coming out, you really have a lot of time to digest and think about things and not act out of emotions.

“But then also when they started releasing our episodes, then they asked us to come back for the finale.”

Jimmy continued: “Because our season was so wildly successful, we got to see what the internet had to say and I saw the feedback she was getting online and I got bad feedback too, but hers was out of this world terrible.

“And so we just had more of a unified front of how we face things and almost trauma bonded through that.

“And so it gave us a chance to really have a fresh start as friends and we kind of just had each other’s back through that. And we’ve been close ever since.

“Stay tuned, I mean I’m single, I’m going to put myself out there to whatever opportunities come my way, I want to find someone and I’ll leave it at that.”

