Ladies of London’s Martha Sitwell reveals what she got in divorce from millionaire ex-husband

Ok, Lady Martha Sitwell, we see you! Between her and Emma Thynn, the Marchioness of Bath, Ladies of London: The New Reign‘s cast list is stinking rich. But, it turns out it wasn’t always that way for Martha. Her life story is absolutely unreal, and who she was once married to is just the tip of the iceberg!

So, here’s how much Ladies of London’s Martha Sitwell got in divorce from millionaire ex-husband…

What is Martha Sitwell’s net worth?

Sitting in her ‘Grottage’ during Ladies of London: The New Reign’s first episode, Martha breaks down how the past five years have been super tough for her.

The cameras pan to her pet dog and pet magpie, as Martha explains how the whole place needs renovating.

She details how her home features mouldy patches on the carpet, and a hefty sprinkling of magpie poop.

Given Martha’s surroundings, it begs the question: What actually is her net worth these days?!

The Ladies of London star’s net worth is estimated at around £1 million, given her background in modelling, fashion styling and reality TV.

Her ex’s, by comparison, Sir George Sitwell, is estimated at around £8 to 10 million.

The broader Sitwell family wealth is significantly larger due to historic estates such as Renishaw Hall, with the family’s combined property and estate assets commonly estimated in the £30 to 80 million range, although that wealth is spread among various relatives and trusts.

How much did the Ladies of London star get in her divorce?

According to Martha, she only came out of her divorce “with her title.” And, she claims it almost “made her bankrupt,” per Stylecaster.

During Ladies of London, Martha explained how she felt she was “drowning,” adding how five years ago she went through a difficult break-up.

Martha said: “It was a real death of the ego,” adding how she’s “just getting her head above the waves of all the grief.”

According to Bravo, she “faced financial ruin” post-divorce, and Tatler writes how, “after marrying former film producer Sir George in 2007, she moved into Grade II-listed Weston Hall.”

However, “the two broke up in 2017.” She was later linked to Lord Dalmeny of Sotheby’s, but things were reportedly “called off in 2022.”

Martha was reportedly livid after hearing that her ex-husband was selling one of their old homes and all its contents in 2021.

Per Daily Mail, Martha said: “My husband, who I spent 12 years with, who I gave up a promising modelling career for, who now lives in Knightsbridge, has now sold the house that, at the time of our divorce, could never be sold… Now, they are selling the contents which also could never be sold. Should I go back to court to try to get a divorce settlement?”

The report claims Sir George fired back: “I have no control whatsoever over the sale of Weston Hall and its contents.”

Martha said: “It’s been very unjust, as someone who has never been to court in my life… I ended up with a pro-bono lawyer, so I had to read all the court documents myself. It turned into a battle of David and Goliath.”

