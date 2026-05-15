Malika has finally spoken out after Krzysztof’s shocking betrayal on Love Is Blind: Poland

After one of the messiest cheating scandals in Love Is Blind history, Malika has finally spoken out. People watched her relationship with Krzysztof completely implode on Love Is Blind: Poland after it was revealed he’d secretly met up with fellow cast member Kinga behind her back.

At first, Krzysztof told Malika the situation only involved a kiss, which was already bad enough. But things got even more awkward during the cast party episode when Kinga revealed there was way more to the story than Malika had been told.

Apparently, Krzysztof had been telling Kinga she was “the one”, speaking about future trips together, and the pair had actually slept together. So yeah, not exactly a minor misunderstanding.

The whole thing left people absolutely furious at Krzysztof, especially after Malika admitted she’d genuinely fallen in love with him and had tried to give the relationship another chance after his confession. But unsurprisingly, things didn’t recover.

Even after deciding to forgive him initially, the trust between them was basically gone, and Krzysztof later ended the engagement himself. Now, after the episodes aired on Netflix, Malika has addressed the situation publicly for the first time, and it’s pretty heartbreaking.

“It’s not easy to watch your broken heart publicly,” she wrote on her Instagram story.

“I’m truly grateful for all the messages and support. “I needed some time for myself and to spend yesterday surrounded by friends.

At this point, it doesn’t look like there’s any chance of a reconciliation either. The pair reportedly don’t follow each other on social media anymore and seem to be keeping their distance completely. After that final episode, can you really blame her?

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