This is how much Below Deck star Mike Tyrant’s life-changing hair transplant actually cost

He also got his teeth done not long after

Below Deck‘s Mike has been sharing his hair transplant journey, from the results to exactly when his hair began to thin. He revealed that his decision to undergo the procedure didn’t come lightly, and is something he thought about for years. The rest is history!

It’s been about two months since Mike took the plunge, and he didn’t only change his hair. He got veneers, too. Mike has revealed he got the procedure in Istanbul, Turkey, for $2,000. The procedure involved extracting roughly 4,700 hairs to address a receding hairline.

He flew to Now Hair Tim to get it done, and even included a five-star hotel stay, VIP transport, and comprehensive care. It started when Mike noticed his hair began to thin back in 2019, which led to him simply changing up his hair styles and wearing hats to cover it up.

Mike has shared how he is going through a shedding phase, which means he’ll lose some hairs before gaining some. He got the transplant after filming Below Deck, revealing how it’s “going to take another three to four weeks before the transplant hair starts coming through.”

Several celebrities have gone to the same hair transplant clinic, from boxer Francis Ngannou to basketball player Tracy McGrady. Prices of hair transplants at the clinic cost between £2,400 to £5,200, depending on which package they decide to opt for.

@mikedurrantt 10 weeks post hair transplant – Very much looking forward to see it from month 3 where we can see it thicken and gain density 🪮 #hairtransplant #hairtransformation ♬ original sound – Rules

He said, “As you can see, I’m having a bit of a glow-up at the minute. Not only have I just had my hair done, I’m now having my teeth done,” adding he “fancied a change”. Mike underwent composite bonding at Carew Dental in Manchester, which is from £250 a tooth.

Mike joked how he got paid double for the amount of air time his hair got on Below Deck. As for all the hate he received about his hair online, he wrote, “I’m not perfect… and neither is anyone else. I can take criticism, but not everyone is built the same.”

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