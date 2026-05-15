Perfect Match star seems to have been caught waving a MAGA flag and people are not happy

It looks like they tried to rip it down

A Perfect Match star, namely Jimmy Sotos, has seemingly been caught on a boat waving a MAGA flag. There’s been talk recently about a lot of the Netflix dating reality show stars being Donald Trump supporters, and now an old video from 2024 has resurfaced.

A TikTokker called @himmothychalamet has claimed a video of a man on a yacht and smiling is Jimmy, the only non-reality TV show star to appear on Perfect Match season four, and the first in the show’s entire run so far. He appears to jump up and try to rip the flag down.

The flag states ‘TRUMP 2024: TAKE AMERICA BACK’ in big white writing. One person commented, “Looks like he’s trying to take it down after getting noticed 😭😭😭😭😭😭,” while the TikTokker said: “Jimmy is a repeat offender of using his Blaccent constantly.”

Jimmy, who states he talks in the way he does because he’s from Chicago and grew up around people of colour, has come under fire for his accent. But he’s now come under fire, with the TikTokker adding, “I am in no way surprised Jimmy would be flexing a Trump flag.”

“Him and his Dad in the car miraculously, we heard Jimmy’s real voice, and it sounds nothing like the voice he just used. I don’t care, cosplaying Black people is really weird, it has nothing to do with playing basketball. Literally just be yourself,” they added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jimmy Sotos (@jsotos1)

Jimmy got outed for being spotted on the boat in Lake Michigan two years ago, but it’s resurfaced now he’s on Perfect Match. He told VoyageKC: “I’m confident in my ability to command a room, voice my opinions, and convince people I’m worth working with.”

He added: “Whether that confidence is irrational or not, it’s necessary in order to create opportunities, so even at times where I’m doubting myself, I try to fake it til I make it. You have to step outside of your comfort zone sometimes and will it out of yourself.”

Reality Shrine has contacted Jimmy’s representative for comment.

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