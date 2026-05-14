Jimmy Sotos reveals how he was casted for Perfect Match despite not being on a reality show

Jimmy Sotos is on the new cast of Perfect Match, even though he hasn’t been on any reality shows before. It’s the first time this appears to have happened, as usually the Netflix show brings in other people from elsewhere, who aren’t exactly strangers to reality TV fame.

He’s done a whole story time on how he got casted, and a big part of it was help from his agent, as he’s a well-known basketball player. He said he’s the “only non-reality TV star” on season four and how it’s the “new thing they decided to bring on an influencer/content creator”.

Jimmy described himself as a “regular mother***er” joining the dating show and even admitted he’d never watched reality TV before, let alone this show. “I think that’s part of why they may have casted me, all I know is I done the casting calls and auditions overseas,” he said.

During the auditions, Jimmy was playing basketball overseas in Europe, which meant he had to do an 11pm call one night, and then another at midnight where he was. He said, “It was three rounds of auditions, so I was having to take meetings at midnight.”

One of those calls involved a semi-final round at a random train station. Jimmy revealed, “The final conversation was when I was playing in Malta, and it went well clearly, but they didn’t tell us if we got the part right up until it was time to leave for Mexico.”

He almost said no to going on reality TV at all earlier in the year and said: “I don’t think I’m going to do it. It got my wheels spinning, I don’t align with this one in particular, it felt very ratchet. Could I be on a reality TV show, like, the dating ones? It’s still a little fresh.”

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