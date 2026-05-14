Lets talk about what’s really going on with Jimmy’s Chicago accent on Perfect Match

Jimmy Sotos from Perfect Match has come under fire for using AAVE, which is African American Vernacular English. People are genuinely curious about why he’s speaking in this way, with some even convinced he’s putting the whole Chicago accent on.

He was born in Elk Grove Village, Illinois, with many people claiming he’s not even from Chicago. A viral video is now doing the rounds which shows how different he speaks in daily life, compared to how his accent sounds when he’s talking to his father.

Jimmy has claimed he “grew up speaking like this” even though people claim Elk Grove Village residents don’t speak in the same way. One viewer said: “His accent is absolutely ridiculous. He’s using AAVE and he’s from a very white suburb of Chicago. It’s manufactured.”

He’s also said he “grew up around ethnic people” but Jimmy’s accent has caused some controversy online, with people saying he uses a “Blaccent”. The Perfect Match star has also said that his “vernacular changes” and that he speaks more “structured” around his family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jimmy Sotos (@jsotos1)

Jimmy also has Greek roots, and regularly goes to church. He’s the youngest of four boys in a basketball family, as his father played professionally in Greece, and his brothers played as well. As for where he’s from, people aren’t convinced when it comes to his accent.

People think he’s “code-changing” based on who he talks to. One person said, “LMFAO my husband’s entire family lives there and literally none of them talk like he does,” while another viewer said, “As a black person from Chicago, Black people in Chicago do not talk like this.”

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