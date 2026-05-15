Right, are Ally Lewber and Jimmy Presnell actually still together after Perfect Match?

Ally Lewber and Jimmy Presnell seem to have hit it off on Perfect Match, and I immediately need to know if they are still together a year on from filming. There’s been a few clues as to what’s been happening since the show, with Ally’s ex James Kennedy having moved on.

Interestingly enough, Jimmy was spotted looking pretty cosy with another co-star, Natalie Cruz, in photos from the past year. Alongside that, he’s definitely keeping us guessing, because he joked (we think?!) that he and Ally are “still planning” their wedding. Wait, what?!

He’s speaking for both of them, saying to one viewer, “We love you, Melanie,” while they both sat down to have dinner together in a pretty romantic setting to watch the first batch of episodes. But Jimmy also went to an event with Natalie in April, and they seem close.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jimmy Presnell (@jimmypresnell)

Back in February, Jimmy was at a Single and Dating event in Charlotte, hinting that he’s not in a relationship. He’s also been hanging out with his ex-fiance from Love Is Blind, Chelsea Blackwell, but they’ve confirmed they really are just friends.

Another thing that would make their potential relationship tough is that Jimmy just moved to Miami, while Ally only recently moved to Charleston. We also saw how Jimmy was hesitant to fully close off the relationship, even as they went into single mixers in episode five.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ally Lewber (@allylewber)

Ally recently told Tudum: “Jimmy and I were on the same page from the very beginning. I realised, ‘Okay, well, I am starting to get jealous when he goes on dates.’ I think that’s when I started to be like, “We should close off and really give it a fair chance.”

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