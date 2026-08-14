MAFS USA experts break silence over Nick and Courteney splitting up before the finale

Nick Uhlenhuth and Courteney Landis decided to call it quits on their Married at First Sight USA relationship during the most recent episode, and honestly it’s about damn time.

During a group therapy session, Nick admitted: “I haven’t felt like it’s a romantic thing. It does suck.” And thankfully Courteney decided to pull the plug, sharing: “I’ve obviously expressed that I don’t know about this long-term either. Somebody’s got to rip off the Band-aid. I don’t think either of us is wrong, but we’re wrong for each other.”

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Married at First Sight USA experts Dr Lisa and Paul have spoken about the split between Nick and Courteney, admitting it really wasn’t a surprise at all.

Dr Lisa shared: “I don’t think we were surprised. I think it felt like it made sense and it felt like it was okay. We want to see greatness, but I also want to see everyone be in their truth.”

Paul shared: “I think there was always a question mark for us, which is why we brought it up immediately when we first revealed to him that he’d be in the experiment, why we followed up on it in the first group therapy session and why we continued to push him, because that was always apparent. I think you only know at the end. You never know during, but you kind of know at the end. There’s a great moment in the reunion where I think it becomes very apparent why he was there.”

And whilst Courteney isn’t exactly a favourite amongst MAFS USA viewers, Paul and Lisa think they know why that might be, explaining: “I think she’s getting a tough rap. I adore Courteney. She’s honest and authentic, and I think she poured her heart into trying to show up”, Dr Lisa commented.

Paul continued: “What’s interesting is that Nick did all these reality shows. People were skeptical on Nick, and I think they kind of wanted to hate on Nick and wanted to love Courteney. But the moment that Courteney started to put up this resistance, that’s when I think she disproportionately lost support.

“But when you unpack what Courteney is doing, she’s just holding on to what she values. She’s holding onto what she believes, and she’s also demanding more from Nick. And in essence, she’s saying it, but she’s not doing it in an eloquent way. She’s saying, ‘I just don’t buy you.’ That’s what the audience is saying too. But she’s saying in real time, ‘I need more. I need more.’ But the way that it’s translating is, I think, unfair on her because she’s an incredible person.”

Lisa added: “And authentic. She’s equal parts firecracker with a very sensitive side to her and has a softness that is not getting highlighted. She was frustrated with wanting more from him, then it came out as her browbeating or picking on him. It was really a solicitation for more. And to your point, she didn’t go about it very eloquently, but I think the intention was not quite as dark as it seems.”

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