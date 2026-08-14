Harry Jowsey responds to backlash he filmed Let’s Marry Harry so close to his father’s death

Harry Jowsey has openly spoken about why he filmed Let’s Marry Harry so close to his father’s death. He received a lot of backlash for the timing, after his dad, Paul, died by assisted dying with the help of medical assistance in December 2024, the year before filming began.

He said: “I just want to address something. The main thing I’m seeing is people confused about my grief journey and why I decided to do this show so close to my dad passing. I think anyone who has lost a parent will understand, or who has lost someone in general.”

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“But grief is not a constant thing. It’s not like you always feel sad all the time. How it got explained to me when my dad passed, was it’s basically like waves on a beach. Sometimes you’re standing there and the waves come and knock you over, other times the water goes out.

“I’s always there and it always comes back. So when we were filming Let’s Marry Harry, I thought I was in the best headspace possible. But as you see when I go back to New Zealand and I see my sisters for the first time since he passed, I was on that rock on that beach.

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“Everything hit in 72 hours, it was a lot at once, to go back to where he took his last breath. You can visibly see me really struggling with the fact that I just realised he’s actually gone. It was something I was wanting to suppress and not go back there,” Harry added.

He continued: “I think after watching the finale in that last episode, you can really see the pain in my eyes and me struggling, just realising he’s no longer here. But in saying that, I did see a lot of signs with my dad and a lot that wasn’t put in the show.”

He said on the Boyfriend Material podcast, “My dad passed from assisted dying. It was a beautifully weird and terrifying experience. My dad got to have everyone that loves him around him, everyone holding him. It was really special.”

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