Everything Kourtney Kardashian revealed about her pregnancy journey in Travis Barker’s doc

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker opened up about her scary pregnancy journey and multiple rounds of IVF on his new documentary, Travis Barker: Louder Than Fear.

Kourtney and Travis started dating in February 2021, and she got pregnant just six months later, in August 2021. They were “so happy”, she says in the documentary.

They then received heartbreaking news. “We go to the doctor, and the doctor tells us the baby doesn’t have a heartbeat,” Travis recalled. Kourtney was pregnant with a baby girl, who they named Tulip.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Barker (@kourtneykardash)

“When we lost the baby, we were devastated,” Kourtney revealed. “We just laid in bed and cried for days. All we wanted was to have a baby together.”

After their devastating miscarriage, Kourtney and Travis tried again to have a baby. She was 41 at the time.

Her doctor told them “You have to do IVF,” Kourtney revealed, adding that it was “so hard on [her] body.”

They then underwent five rounds of IVF attempts over the course of eight months. Each time it didn’t work, Kourtney was left “so disappointed.”

“It messed with me mentally,” she opened up. She said she remembers crying to Travis about it and saying “I can’t do this anymore.”

After those five unsuccessful rounds of IVF, Kourtney and Travis decided they were done with IVF and wanted to conceive naturally. “If God has a baby in store for us, it will happen naturally,” she told Travis.

Kourtney and Travis got pregnant with their son Rocky

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Kourtney got pregnant again in 2023.

In true Kardashian fashion, she announced her second pregnancy with Travis in the most iconic way possible. While at Travis’ Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles, she held up a sign reading: “Travis I’m pregnant.”

Then, seven months into her pregnancy, she scarily discovered that the baby’s lungs were filling with fluid. Travis was on tour in Europe, and Kourtney needed “urgent fetal surgery” to drain it.

Kourtney opened up about the operation and said that “It was terrifying going in for the surgery.”

Travis ended up cancelling four shows and “came and laid with me in the hospital,” Kourtney said. He “made sure everything was OK.”

Despite this scary surgery, their son, Rocky Thirteen, was born on November 1, 2023. Rocky is their first child together and joined their family of eight, turning it into a happy family of nine.

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