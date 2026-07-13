He’s already been on three huge reality shows, let’s meet MAFS USA groom Nick Uhlenhuth

Nick Uhlenhuth is one of the newest cast members on Married at First Sight Season 20, tying the knot with 28-year-old program manager Courteney, but who actually is he? Let’s find out more about him.

He’s no newcomer to reality TV, having first appeared on Netflix’s The Circle Season 3 in 2021, where he played a strategic underdog version of himself, presenting as a lacrosse-loving tech guy from Seattle without revealing his computer science degree from MIT, a move that helped him make it all the way to fifth place.

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From there, he tried his luck at love on Perfect Match Season one in 2023, coupling up at various points with The Circle’s Savannah Palacio, Too Hot to Handle’s Izzy Fairthorne, and Love Is Blind’s Lauren Chamblin, though none of the connections turned into anything lasting. Whilst he got to the finale with Lauren Chamblin, it was confirmed that the two split soon after filming finished.

And just last year he starred on Netflix’s survival reality series Battle Camp, but ended up getting eliminated in episode nine and just missed out on getting into the finale.

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According to his LinkedIn, Nick works as a Senior Product Manager for Shoot 360 and previously worked at Microsoft for just over five years. Nick has also been linked Bachelorette star Katie Thurston after the two spent New Year’s Eve together. According to Us Weekly, they were rumored to have been spotted kissing, but it seems it was just a one time thing.

And in all 20 seasons of MAFS USA, Nick Uhlenhuth is only the second Married at First Sight cast member who’s ever appeared on another reality show before. In season one, Jamie Otis had previously starred on The Bachelor.

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