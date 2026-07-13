Meet the seriously dedicated gym girly, Courteney Landis on Married at First Sight USA

Courtney Landis is one of the cast members on Married at First Sight USA season 20. Set in Seattle, she’s one of the 14 new singles who have agreed to marry someone they’ve never met in hopes of finding a true connection. So, here’s everything we know about Courteney from Married at First Sight USA season 20.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Courteney Marie Landis (@courteneylandis)

Courteney’s 28 years old and splits her time between Texas and Oregon working in cloud strategy and business development at Oracle. According to her LinkedIn, Oracle is an IT services and consulting company based in Austin, Texas.

Shockingly, at 5’1″ she used to be a college basketball player. She played at a junior college in Oregon before transferring to a private Division II school in Belmont, California. Her sister also played on the same team for a year.

In an Instagram post from June 16, she says that her “why” is her family. “My family has taught me the values of honesty, hard work, and kindness. From holiday dinners and sporting events to family vacations and everyday moments, the memories we’ve made and will continue to make, mean everything to me.”

Courteney is hard-core gym girly, too. In the same Instagram post, she says that her dad used to take her to the gym before school and that health and fitness have been part of her life since she was born.”To me, life’s about making memories, bringing people together, and having fun along the way.” Courteney says.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Courteney Marie Landis (@courteneylandis)

According to Entertainment Weekly, she’s paying close attention to how someone values family and she needs someone who can keep up with the high-energy of her family. She’s checked all the boxes in her life and is “ready to find her person.”

Courteney says that she dreams of “having a true partner by her side, someone to bring to family gatherings and walk through life with.” While she’s happy for her younger sister who’s going to marry and start a family first, Courteney desperately wants the same for herself.

She’s paired up with Nick Unlenhuth, so hopefully the MAFS experts knew what they were doing.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.