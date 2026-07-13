The stakes are big, so do the couples on Married at First Sight USA get legally married?

It’s a big deal getting married to a complete stranger, and that’s exactly what the couples on MAFS USA will be doing. But if you’ve ever wondered whether the marriages on Married at First Sight USA are actually real and whether the couples get legally married or if it’s just for show, look no further!

Are the marriages on MAFS USA actually real?

Well, the short answer is yes they are! Unlike the other MAFS spinoffs in countries such as Australia and the UK which don’t have legally binding marriages, the ones on the USA version are for real.

All the cast members have to sign a prenup before their wedding in order to protect their assets, with the creator of the show Chis Coelen stating: “There is a prenup that is built-in. It’s a very short, brief prenup. It basically says what they walk into (the marriage with), is what they walk into the marriage with.”

The cast also have to sign a marriage license although whilst this is usually signed before the wedding, in order to keep the name of the person they’re marrying a secret it’s signed immediately after.

People also reported that the production will cover the costs of therapy for all the couples in order to help them stay together. However, if the marriage doesn’t work out and they decide to divorce then the team also helps with the costs involved.

As stated earlier, the weddings being real and legally binding on MAFS USA are the exception, as on the other Married at First Sight version they’re all simply commitment ceremonies.

A spokesperson for MAFS Australia confirmed: “In order to comply with the Australian Marriage Act 1961 which requires one month and one day notification, a marriage in law was not conducted.”

They added: “Each participant embarked on a commitment ceremony with a wedding celebrant with all due intention to commit fully to this union for the duration of the experiment. At the end of the experiment, they are given the option to continue with the relationship or go their separate ways.”

As for MAFS UK, it’s the same format, with the synopsis confirming: “Following the Australian format, rather than legal marriages, the couples will make a lifelong commitment to one another at a glamorous ceremony, overseen by a wedding celebrant, that includes guests, bridal gowns, dancing, speeches and cake.”

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