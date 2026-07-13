She’s a spin instructor and social media whizz, so let’s get to know Caitlin on MAFS

Caitlin Grimm is the next daredevil hoping to meet the man of her dreams on Married at First Sight, and I’ll gladly watch her do it. In the real world, she’s usually a spin instructor, girls’ girl, and a social media and marketing whizz, so let’s get to know Caitlin properly.

She’s matched with Devin for the wedding, is 27 years old and is based in Seattle. Caitlin was raised by amazing parents whose lasting, loving marriage showed her exactly what a strong, healthy relationship looks like, so basically, she doesn’t want to settle, and rightly so!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cait (@caitlingrimm)

In the last few months, Caitlin may have accidentally spilled some clues she’s still with Devin, because she mentioned she’s moved into a new home. She’s now living in Montana, and even became an auntie to her sister Nae Nae’s daughter, Palmer Sue, who she calls “magical”.

She seems to love sports, such as golf and baseball, so let’s hope Devin feels the same way. She’s built a life she loves, complete with career passion and a supportive, close-knit family. The only thing missing is someone to share it with, as she is close with her extended family, too.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cait (@caitlingrimm)

She’s currently a spin instructor at TOA Cycle Studio, and she literally hosts the most fun classes ever! Looks like she may have taken a hiatus though, because people are telling her they miss her classes in her video comments – another sign she’s left for Devin?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cait (@caitlingrimm)

She’s super wholesome, revealing, “I spent 4 hours in the ocean sifting for shark teeth and it was the best day of my life,” and loves a gig, as she went to Parker McCollum’s concert. Caitlin seems like the most supportive friend ever, so I’m sure she’ll make a fabulous wife!

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