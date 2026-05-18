She broke history across the franchise on Married at First Sight USA, so who is Meghann?

Meghann is a cast member on Married at First Sight USA, which started on E4 in the UK on May 18th. Basically, she has a shock reveal halfway through the series, and that’s all we’ll say for now. She’s an Austin and Louisiana native who immediately brings sass to the show.

She’s been running a podcast since her newfound fame, called Intentionally Irrelevant, and recently moved into a new home in Austin. Meghann is also a dog mum to a young pup called Willow, but we get to see her embark on a new marriage with Derrek Wiedeman.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghann Turner (@meghannturner)

She is a 39-year-old realtor and surety bond businesswoman who remained single for seven years, until the show. Meghann had struggled with work-life balance while juggling her family business and basically didn’t have time to meet anyone special.

The MAFS USA star wanted to ditch the dating apps and find herself a man, but in her free time, she’s busy going to festivals, like the Austin City Limits Music Festival, or doing some beauty top-ups, such as laser hair removal. She’s a girly girl!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghann Turner (@meghannturner)

She’s usually selling properties for work, but competitive is essentially who she is at this rate, because she hosts a Survivor-themed competition every Christmas?! To be honest, Meghann just seems like one of those gals we all want to be friends with.

From a young age, she would tour newly-renovated properties and open houses alongside her parents, who were seasoned real estate investors in the home-flipping business for over 20 years. But when she’s not there, you’ll find her scuba-diving… as you do.

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