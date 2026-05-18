Here’s everything you need to know about the three resident experts on MAFS USA season 19

Yes, one of them is an actual pastor

Season 19 of Married at First Sight is airing in the UK tonight, and that means a whole new set of experts to meet! So, let’s find out what they all actually do and how they even got onto the show in the first place.

Dr. Pepper Schwartz

Dr Pepper is 81 years old, and studied at Washington University where she got her BA and MA before going on to get an MA in Philosophy and PhD in Sociology from Yale University.

She now lives on a horse ranch near Seattle and when she’s not working as one of the Married at First Sight experts she also teaches sociology at the University of Washington.

She’s currently married to Fred Kaseburg, and has previously been married twice before him, “once for a year and once for 23 years.” She was married for 23 years to architect Art Skolnik, with the pair having two children together.

Pastor Cal

Yep, Pastor Cal actually is a real pastor and he’s been part of the MAFS USA team since season four.

He’s written multiple books on relationships, and has his own congregation who he speaks to alongside his wife. He’s married to Wendy Roberson who’s also a relationship and marriage expert who publicly speaks at events with him.

Dr. Pia Holec

Dr Pia Holec is one of the lead experts on Married at First Sight season 19, and works as a psychotherapist at Resilience Psychological Services.

Pia studied psychology at The Chicago School of Professional Psychology, as well as getting another BS in psychology at The University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

She has worked with patients and couples dealing with “anxiety, depression, mood disorders, personality disorders, psychosis, PTSD, complex trauma, obsessive compulsive disorders and addictions.”

Sadly none of the experts will be returning to the show after season 19 of Married at First Sight.

In a statement to Us Weekly, executive producer Chris Coelen stated: “We’re thrilled to be embarking on a brand new chapter of the MAFS journey with our partners at Peacock. We’re excited for the future and honored to have worked alongside Dr. Pepper, Pastor Cal and Dr. Pia.

“Dr. Pepper has been with us from the beginning and Pastor Cal joined us shortly thereafter; their unwavering wisdom, insight and passion has been a guiding light for us throughout the seasons.”

And Pastor Cal expanded on the experts leaving Married At First Sight during his recent appearance on AD’s What’s The Reality podcast.

He revealed: “Well, one thing that’s really interesting is that I’ve been in it for 16 seasons. What’s happening right now is we’re actually at a point where we’re passing the torch to new experts now that we’re on Peacock.”

He continued: “I’m on to some bigger and better things. I wish the new experts the best and I think the show is going to be taking on a different turn and I think this is just a part of the evolution of the show.

“We’re passing the torch and the new experts will be coming on. They won’t be me.”

Each of the experts also released their own statements in regards to their exit. Dr Pepper Schwartz stated: “As I step away, I do so with immense pride in what this franchise has accomplished and deep confidence in its future.

“I leave this post with gratitude and optimism, knowing that the foundation we’ve built will continue to evolve and inspire.

“I’m excited to move on to new projects, carrying with me the lessons, relationships, and memories from this incredible experience.”

Pastor Cal shared: “This is not goodbye; it’s a new, exciting chapter. I’m elated about the doors God is already opening, and forever thankful for the seasons we shared.”

Dr Pia Holec added: “I’m prioritizing time with my family while focusing on my clinical work and educational projects centered on mental health, interpersonal relationships, and intimacy.”

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