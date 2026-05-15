Are Perfect Match’s Chris and Kayla still together? All the sneaky clues and evidence so far

Netflix’s Perfect Match season four has barely unpacked its luggage and the villa is already descending into chaos. Right at the centre of it are Chris Hahn and Kayla Richart, whose blink-and-you’ll-miss-it romance somehow became one of the messiest storylines of the season within approximately 24 hours.

Kayla stormed into the villa and immediately shook things up by asking Chris on a date, despite the tiny detail that he was already coupled up with Mackenzie. Awkward, but apparently not awkward enough to stop Chris from instantly folding.

From the second they sat down together, Chris was acting like a man who’d just discovered soulmates were real. He called Kayla “someone I actually really connect with” before telling the guys he hadn’t felt this strongly about someone “in a long time”, which is particularly brutal considering Mackenzie was still very much existing nearby while all of this was happening.

Meanwhile, Kayla entered the villa with reality TV experience already under her belt after becoming runner-up on season four of Too Hot to Handle. Since then, she’s built a huge online following through travel, fashion and lifestyle content, documenting luxury trips everywhere from Spain to Japan while partnering with major fashion brands.

Chris, meanwhile, came into the experiment radiating confidence. The Miami-based millionaire openly admitted he tends to rush into feelings fast, revealing he was already mentally skipping ahead to marriage and children while getting to know Kayla.

Still, the intensity clearly wasn’t enough to convince the rest of the cast. In one of the season’s earliest shock exits, Chris and Kayla were voted out by the other contestants, who claimed they weren’t genuinely looking for a real relationship. Though if we’re being honest, the timing made it feel a little like Kayla got targeted simply for arriving late and immediately stealing someone’s man.

The pair definitely didn’t take the dumping well, with Chris making it very clear he thought their connection deserved another shot outside the villa.

Which brings us to the question everyone is now aggressively stalking Instagram to answer: Are Chris and Kayla still together now?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kayla Rich (@kaylarichart)

Officially, Netflix is keeping quiet for obvious reasons. Unofficially? The internet detectives are already assembling evidence.

Chris has been consistently liking Kayla’s Instagram posts and dropping fire emojis in the comments, which may not legally qualify as romance, but in reality TV language is basically the equivalent of writing poetry beneath someone’s window.

There’s also the fact they both attended a Perfect Match press event earlier this month and posted photos from the same night, strongly suggesting there’s no bad blood between them. They still follow each other too, which, in the deeply unserious world of reality TV relationship analysis, counts as a green flag.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Dahlan (@chrisdahlan)

That said, there is one fairly gigantic complication here: Chris later returned to the villa and immediately kissed another woman during episode five. So if he and Kayla did end up reconnecting, it almost certainly happened after filming wrapped.

At minimum, though, these two seem very much on good terms. At maximum? There’s absolutely a chance this extremely chaotic villa fling carried on once the cameras stopped rolling.

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