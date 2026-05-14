She’s causing chaos in the best way, so let’s meet Kayla Richart from Perfect Match

Kayla Richart found fame on Too Hot To Handle, and has recently starred on Perfect Match and is currently pursuing a connection with Chris from Age of Attraction on the show.

However, her connection with Chris is causing a bit of a rift with some of the others in the group so whilst she might leave with a man will her friendships remain unscathed? Regardless, let’s find out more about Kayla Richart and her life before Perfect Match!

She went through a messy break with Seb after Too Hot to Handle, which involved another Love Is Blind star…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kayla Rich (@kaylarichart)



Seb and Kayla were together for over two years before they split, with Love Is Blind star Micah being at the centre of the drama.

The pair initially went on a break just a few months after the show, with Kayla explaining why to Elite Daily: “We were together for a few months after the show, and then the long distance just got to be too much, but we never really stopped dating.

“We took the label off of things and took a step back, because we were only on the show for a few weeks and fell madly in love, which was a lot. That’s not normal. That doesn’t happen in real life. So we decided to really date each other and get to know each other on a deeper level.”

They got back together and then split up again at the start of September last year, after Seb kept posting pictures of him and Micah at Fashion Week together.

She explained her anger behind the posts, saying: “When he told me the management team wanted photos of them together. My management team has other clients as well, but they’re not going to pair me up with them if it doesn’t make sense. I didn’t understand that brand direction. We’re a very public couple, and he doesn’t know Micah.”

After a very messy and public rant about the whole situation on TikTok and the two splitting up, Kayla and Seb did actually meet in person to hash it all out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kayla Rich (@kaylarichart)



As for how that went at the time, she revealed: “It went really well. I have been having so much anxiety. We were in love, and all of a sudden it’s over like that; it just felt so strange. I heard he was coming to LA, so I decided to reach out to him. If anything, we need that closure because you can’t just go from a two-and-a-half-year relationship to absolutely nothing but internet drama.

“So he agreed to meet up with me. If you had asked me if this was going to happen four days ago, I would’ve said absolutely not. I was in my anger stage. Seb can affect my emotions like nobody else. I really didn’t think a talk like that would happen, but it was probably the best thing that we could have done for each other.”

As for whether Chris and Kayla are still together after Perfect Match, we’ll just have to wait and see but they are still following each other on socials, which is a good sign things haven’t gone too badly wrong for them!

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