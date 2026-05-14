Love Is Blind: Poland’s Julita has sparked backlash over one brutal confession about her son

I still can't believe she has an 18-year-old

Love Is Blind: Poland‘s second batch of episodes have only just dropped, but there’s already have one contestant firmly in the firing line, and it’s all because of a confession that left people genuinely speechless.

Julita, 37, opened up early on in the series about the heartbreaking trauma she’s experienced in her life. During her time in the pods, she revealed she married young, became a mother at 19, and then lost her husband shortly after when he took his own life.

Speaking emotionally on the show, Julita explained she’d spent years in what she described as a “long but toxic relationship” before deciding she was finally ready to let love back into her life.

She also spoke candidly about raising her son, Mikołaj, alone, explaining that bringing a new partner into their lives would never be simple because he had grown up without a father figure. While many people initially sympathised with Julita’s story, opinions dramatically shifted after the latest batch of episodes dropped.

It was revealed that Julita missed her son’s 18th birthday while filming Love Is Blind: Poland. Sure, people go on reality TV all the time. But missing your child’s 18th birthday? For a dating show? Yeah…

One person wrote: “That infuriates me. Turning 18 is such a huge milestone and she missed it for Love Is Blind?”

Others called the decision “wild”, with some questioning how anyone could choose filming over such a major family moment.

At the same time, some people defended Julita, pointing out that audiences have no idea what conversations happened privately between her and her son before filming began. Still, that hasn’t stopped the backlash snowballing online.

Away from the show, she’s reportedly a high school teacher, trained neurologist, and philanthropist who spends much of her free time helping children with speech difficulties. Which somehow makes the entire situation feel even more unexpected.

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