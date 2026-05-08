What did Jacek tell Julita off-screen that made her cry on Love Is Blind: Poland?

Jacek ended up telling Julita something that made her cry, and seriously offended her, on Love Is Blind: Poland. She previously opened up about her former marriage to her late ex-husband, which she claimed was “long and toxic,” but what was it that Jacek actually said?

During one pod conversation, things became tense because he told her she “must be really emotional,” and it did not land well. She replied by saying she’s “not emotional” and insisted he didn’t attack her like that, which ended with him saying he’s not attacking her.

Julia ended up running out, making faces and saying she “almost passed out in there” and adding that “one word is enough to lose her trust”. However, people watching are convinced there’s more to what Jacek said that wasn’t able to be shown on-screen.

Co Jacek powiedział Julicie takiego, że ona się popłakała? #LoveIsBlindPolska — 𝙝𝙚𝙖𝙫𝙚𝙣✨ (@pasteloweniebo) May 6, 2026

It looks like he said she had a “b**** face” before the editing cut to Julia being upset the next day, but people think he may have been insensitive about her late husband. She said her boundaries were violated, with her saying, “I never expected to hear those words.”

“Definitely not from you, and your words were the worst nightmare and the worst culmination of all,” she told him, with her explaining that he “unfortunately said some pretty hurtful things that she didn’t think would come from him, which crossed boundaries.”

The day before, Jacek said he’s “allergic to stupidity” before she said, “You were different in the pods. I need to file a complaint.” She then revealed she’d told the girls how he said she has a “b**** face,” with him confirming, “You do, but when you’re not like that, it’s cute.”

There’s a theory among viewers that Jacek may have said something about her getting pregnant at 19 years old. One person said, “I just know it was so bad due to the fact that they’re unable to say what it was on camera,” and even Jacek said she “didn’t deserve it.”

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