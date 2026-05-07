Let’s meet the vibey hosts of Love Is Blind Poland, Zofia Zborowska-Wrona and Andrzej Wrona

Love Is Blind: Poland finally dropped yesterday, with the first five episodes out. The newest international version of the hit Netflix experiment is being led by married couple Zofia Zborowska-Wrona and Andrzej Wrona, who’ll guide contestants through every awkward pod date, emotional engagement and inevitable dramatic reveal.

So, here’s everything to know about the hosts of Love Is Blind: Poland.

Zofia Zborowska-Wrona comes from a seriously famous acting family

Zofia Zborowska-Wrona was born in Warsaw on May 15, 1987, and acting was basically always going to happen for her. Both of her parents are actors, and she grew up alongside her sister Hanna in a very entertainment-focused household.

She graduated from the Aleksander Zelwerowicz Theatre Academy in Warsaw in 2010 and also studied at the Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute in Los Angeles, which feels very fitting for a Netflix host.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zosia Zbo Wro (@zborowskazofia)

There’s a good chance people have heard her voice before they’ve seen her onscreen. Since 2009, Zofia has worked extensively as a voice actress, with credits in Pokémon Black and White, StarCraft II: Wings of Liberty and even The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. She also competed on the Polish version of Your Face Sounds Familiar in 2015.

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According to her professional profiles, she speaks fluent Polish and English, has some knowledge of Portuguese and Russian, and is also into tap dancing, jazz dance, swimming, snowboarding, tennis and golf. Casual.

Andrzej Wrona is basically volleyball royalty in Poland

Born on December 27, 1988, Andrzej Wrona is a former professional volleyball player who was part of Poland’s 2014 World Championship-winning national team.

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His career started during the 2007–2008 season with Wkręt-Met Domex AZS Częstochowa, where he won silver medals in both the Polish Championship and the Polish Cup. He later played for clubs including Delecta Bydgoszcz, PGE Skra Bełchatów and Projekt Warszawa, picking up major titles including the Polish Championship, Polish Cup and Polish SuperCup along the way.

In 2014, he was awarded the Gold Cross of Merit by the President of Poland for both his sporting achievements and his role in promoting Poland internationally, which is a pretty huge flex.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andrzej Wrona (@w_kracze)

Since retiring from volleyball, Andrzej has moved into motivational speaking and journalism, where he focuses on teamwork, handling pressure and perseverance. He also hosts a volleyball podcast. And yes, he and Zofia are married in real life, making them one of Netflix’s more wholesome hosting duos. The couple also reportedly care for two adopted dogs together.

What do the hosts actually do on Love Is Blind: Poland?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zosia Zbo Wro (@zborowskazofia)

Like every version of Love Is Blind, Zofia and Andrzej are there to guide contestants through the experiment as they date in isolated pods without seeing each other.

After building emotional connections, couples meet face-to-face, get engaged, move in together and then decide whether they actually want to get married or if the pods were simply a collective hallucination.

The first five episodes of Love Is Blind: Poland landed on Netflix yesterday. Four more episodes are set to arrive on 13th May, before the finale drops on 20th May.

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