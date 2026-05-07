‘It was hell’: RuPaul’s Drag Race icon Mia Starr makes shocking claims about working with J-Lo

RuPaul’s Drag Race icon Mia Starr has claimed that working with J-Lo was “hell” and the entire thing made her feel very “uncomfortable.”

Mia opened up to Entertainment Weekly about her time working as a backup dancer during Jennifer Lopez’s 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show in Miami.

She described one particularly uncomfortable moment for her when Jennifer arrived to evaluate the dancers, recalling: “She looks at me, comes up next to me, and is like, ‘Hey, can you take off your shirt?’ I did it, and the look of disgust she gave me… now, people are looking.”

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Mia claimed that after looking at her body, J-Lo gave them all a “huge speech”, with her telling the dancers: “Guys, I need you to elevate yourself. You’re dancing for me!”

Mia continued: “I get it, but I was like, ‘b*tch, this is literally day two, and we have three months, and I know my body. I’m going to snatch it back if we’re going to be dancing 60 hours a week. We have three more months, give me a break!'”

She alleged that Jennifer asked “all the boys” to take their shirts off for rehearsals, which “was so uncomfortable” for Mia to do.

Mia continued: “It just felt like an icky feeling. But, as a dancer, obviously, you are getting paid to look good. But I was coming straight from office casting work. This job came out of left field, and I was grateful for it.”

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She felt like Jennifer “made it very clear that she was not pleased with my image, the way she gave that look of disgust. I was like, ‘Oh, this is embarrassing.'”

Mia also felt like whilst Jennifer was “super sweet to the kids” who were also performing, she “would always pretty much remind [the adult dancers] that we look like sh*t.”

She claimed: “That’s the process of dancing and production. Things are always going to change. But I was reminded that we looked a mess. I’m busting my ass. This dream job wasn’t what I expected in the sense that this is the biggest moment of a dancer’s career, and it felt like hell up until the point of the performance.”

Reality Shrine has reached out to Jennifer Lopez for comment.

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