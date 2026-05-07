Summer House’s West Wilson breaks silence after his ‘soft’ nudes get leaked

West Wilson from Summer House has just had his nudes leaked, as if he hasn’t already got a lot on his plate. He even admitted it’s the sixth top worry on his list right now, as he has “a lot of s*** going on,” but yep: it’s confirmed. You can find West’s body pics online.

Rewind to April 23rd and suspicious pictures of West’s you-know-what started to spread online, and he’s now revealed the story behind it. He’s explained how he’s “soft in all of them” because he’d often “check progress after coming out of the sauna,” and he’s not that bothered.

West revealed on the Show Me Something podcast he “knows his nudes got leaked” but is unaware of who did it. “Guess what? It’s like the sixth worry of mine. I’m going to own it. They’re not s*xual, like, they look medical, I don’t even know if the other two are me,” he added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by West Wilson (@westling.conrad)

He continued: “I don’t know how old it is, it’s from my old apartment. I had a sauna by my room, I’d always get out and check progress. I woke up that morning, my Instagram and Facebook was hacked, what else can I do? Manscaped partnership down the road.”

Those nudes were posted on the same day of the explosive Summer House reunion taping, with West adding: “I know I’m laughing, because if I don’t laugh, I’ll f**king cry about all of this. Don’t leak people’s nudes or hack people’s s**t. It’s, like, not fun.”

Literally five minutes before West went on-stage to shoot the reunion, he found out. “I was like, ‘Motherf**ker.’ I know that I’ve had the worst day of my life already, which is good to know. Also, if you see it, report it,” West explained, encouraging people to help.

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